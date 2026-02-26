Self-Hating Jew Joins Brad Lander Joins Forces With Anti-Israel Mayor Mamdani With Campaign Video Attacking AIPAC

New York City politician Brad Lander is taking direct aim at the powerful pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC in a new campaign video, underscoring the sharp ideological divide emerging in his Democratic primary challenge against Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.).

In the brief, stylized clip for his congressional campaign, Lander appears walking alongside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

“I’m Brad Lander, a lifelong progressive, and I’m running for Congress,” Lander says.

“A lifelong progressive? You mean you haven’t sold out to special interests?” Mamdani replies.

“Or AIPAC either,” Lander responds.

“That’s impressive, though it shouldn’t be,” Mamdani adds.

The pro-Israel group is the only organization mentioned in the video, making it a clear focal point of Lander’s messaging as he seeks to unseat Goldman in New York’s 10th Congressional District.

The primary sets up a high-profile contest between two Jewish Democrats who align on many domestic priorities — including opposition to the Trump administration’s immigration policies — but differ sharply on Israel.

Goldman has been a vocal critic of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government’s policies. Lander, however, has accused Israel of committing genocide and aligned himself squarely with the party’s progressive wing on Middle East policy.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)