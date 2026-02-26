DID THEY HAVE A CHOICE? Iran Releases Propaganda Video Featuring Members Of Iran’s Jewish Kehilla

Official Iranian media has released a Hebrew-language propaganda video featuring members of Iran’s Jewish community expressing support for the Islamic Republic and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in what appears to be a coordinated messaging effort aimed at Israeli and international audiences.

The video highlights the participation of Jewish community members in Iran’s annual Revolution Day march, held roughly two weeks ago to commemorate the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Among those prominently featured is Homayoun Samah, the Jewish representative in Iran’s parliament, who has previously voiced strong opposition to Israel. In the footage, Samah describes the Jewish community’s presence at the march as “a strong blow to Iran’s enemies, especially America,” adding that unity among the Iranian people enables them to confront “the world’s strongest forces.”

Also appearing in the video is Rabbi Younes Hamami Lalehzar, a physician and senior rabbinical figure within Iran’s Jewish community. Lalehzar speaks against Israel and the United States, asserting that religious minorities in Iran have consistently stood alongside the Islamic Republic.

“If an attack occurs, a missile or bomb will not distinguish between a Muslim, Jewish, or Christian home — the enemy is the enemy of all of us,” Lalehzar says in the video.

Another Jewish participant declares: “We Jews of Iran have always supported the Islamic Republic’s government, and now, in this historic time, we support the government and the leader of the revolution.”

Iran’s Jewish community, estimated at approximately 10,000 people, is the largest remaining Jewish population in any Muslim-majority country in the Middle East. While the Iranian constitution formally recognizes Judaism as a protected minority religion and allocates a parliamentary seat to the community, critics argue that public expressions of loyalty from minorities in authoritarian systems may not fully reflect private beliefs.

(AP)