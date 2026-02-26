REPORT: US Envoys Frustrated After Lengthy Geneva Nuclear Talks With Iran Yield Little Progress

Fresh diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran appear to have made little headway, with senior aides to US President Trump reportedly leaving talks in Geneva dissatisfied as substantial differences remain unresolved.

According to Channel 12, Trump’s representatives — Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — held two rounds of meetings Thursday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The negotiations were facilitated by Oman’s foreign minister and included the participation of UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi.

The discussions lasted several hours and reportedly involved both face-to-face dialogue and indirect exchanges through mediators.

Tehran is said to have proposed restricting uranium enrichment solely for medical purposes, coupled with a temporary suspension of broader nuclear activities for a limited, undefined period. Under that framework, enrichment would later resume under regional oversight.

The US position, however, reportedly calls for a permanent arrangement without sunset clauses. While American negotiators may be open to permitting limited low-level enrichment at a research reactor in Tehran, they are insisting on the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear facilities and the removal of its enriched uranium stockpiles from the country.

A source cited in the report indicated that the American delegation emerged from the initial session disappointed by the Iranian proposals, underscoring how far apart the two sides remain on core issues.

