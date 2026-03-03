Advertise
Iranian Drones Hit US Embassy In Saudi Arabia; Trump Swears Revenge

US Embassy in Saudi Arabia is attacked by drones. (X)

Iran launched missiles and drones at several Persian Gulf countries in the predawn hours of Tuesday morning, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait.

Two drones struck the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, causing a massive fire to break out at the site.

According to a statement from Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry, the drone attack caused a “limited fire and minor damage.” No injuries were reported.

Embassy staff later confirmed the attack, warning people to avoid the area and instructing U.S. citizens to shelter in place.

The building was empty at the time of the strike.

Earlier on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s defense ministry said that eight Iranian drones were intercepted near the cities of Riyadh and Al-Kharj.

President Donald Trump said that the US will respond to the attack on the embassy and the killing of US soldiers in Kuwait. “You’ll find out soon what the U.S. response will be,” he said.

The U.S. Embassy has issued a “shelter in place” notice for American citizens in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dhahran, advising them to avoid the embassy until further notice because of the attack.

The report comes after an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait, which announced Tuesday it had been closed until further notice. The U.S. State Department also ordered the evacuation of non-emergency personnel and family in Kuwait, as well as Bahrain, Iraq, Qatar, and Jordan.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia shut its Aramco oil refinery in Ras Tanura, one of the world’s largest oil refineries, after Iranian drones hit it, causing a huge fire.

It should be noted that The Washington Post revealed this week that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman played a key role in persuading President Donald Trump to launch an attack on Iran.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

