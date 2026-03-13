Germany’s Bundestag Hosts Gathering of 150 European Rabbis [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Around 150 rabbis from across Europe gathered inside Germany’s Bundestag in Berlin this week in an unusual and symbolic event highlighting Jewish life and dialogue with German leaders.

The visit took place as part of a rabbinical conference organized by the Rabbinical Centre of Europe and hosted by Berlin’s Chief Rabbi Yehuda Tiechtel. The rabbis, representing communities and traditions from numerous European countries, met inside the parliament building beneath the Bundestag’s glass dome to discuss challenges facing Jewish communities across the continent.

Among the topics addressed were the rise in antisemitism in Europe, support for Israel amid the ongoing war, strengthening Jewish education, and engaging younger generations in Jewish life.

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“To gather here in the Bundestag, 80 years after the Holocaust, is not something we take for granted,” Rabbi Tiechtel said. “Germany is sending a clear and firm message of support for the Jewish people. No less importantly, it is a statement about the continued revival of the Jewish people and the flourishing of Jewish life in Germany in general, and in Berlin in particular.”

The rabbis were received at the entrance to the Bundestag by Adrian Grasse, a member of the German parliament representing the CDU and the Berlin district of Steglitz-Zehlendorf. A joint program and discussion with the delegation followed in a CDU meeting room.

Participants described the visit as a strong symbol of dialogue and mutual respect at a time when Jewish communities across Europe are facing growing concerns over antisemitism. The gathering in Germany’s national parliament was widely viewed as a public demonstration of support for Jewish life and opposition to hatred.

Earlier in the day, the rabbis also visited Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate, one of the city’s most recognizable landmarks.

“Am Yisrael Chai is not just a slogan,” Rabbi Tiechtel said. “All these rabbis, who successfully lead their communities throughout Europe and who stand here today, are the best answer to the Nazis — the greatest light of Jewish continuity.”

The conference also included sessions at the Pears Jewish Campus in Berlin, where rabbis and community leaders discussed practical issues affecting Jewish communities, including the challenges of maintaining Kashrus standards in modern Europe.

Organizers said the conference was intended to strengthen cooperation among European rabbis and reinforce the visibility and resilience of Jewish life across the continent.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)