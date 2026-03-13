Latest Travel Info From U.S. State Department For Those Leaving Israel

The U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem announced updated departure options for American citizens seeking to leave Israel amid the ongoing security situation, including a new arrangement with El Al.

El Al will operate nonstop flights to the United States beginning March 16 specifically intended to assist U.S. citizens who wish to depart Israel. The flights will operate outside the standard passenger caps currently imposed during the emergency.

According to the U.S. Embassy, American citizens — including those who already hold El Al tickets as well as those seeking to purchase new tickets — must register through a dedicated El Al form. After registering, El Al will contact passengers directly to verify eligibility and assign them to available flights.

Officials emphasized that travelers should not come to Ben Gurion Airport unless they have already purchased a ticket or have been directly contacted by the U.S. Department of State confirming they are manifested on a flight. The directive is intended to comply with Israeli government limits on the size of public gatherings.

Ben Gurion Airport remains open for limited commercial flights. Americans are strongly encouraged to depart on available flights if they believe it is safe to do so. Airlines currently operating limited flights include El Al, Israir, Arkia, and Air Haifa.

For passengers departing on government-organized flights, strict baggage limits are in place. Each adult passenger may bring one checked bag weighing up to 23 kilograms and one personal item. A carry-on item may be either a bag or a stroller or car seat, but not both. Passengers arriving with additional luggage will not be permitted to board.

In addition to air travel, overland options remain available. U.S. citizens may travel by land to the Taba border crossing with Egypt, which is currently operating 24 hours a day. Commercial flights out of the region are available from Sharm el-Sheikh International Airport, and some airlines offer shuttle service from the Taba crossing.

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem is also offering bus transportation to the Taba crossing for American citizens who need assistance leaving Israel. Travelers must register through an online form, after which the embassy will contact them with departure times and rally point details if buses are scheduled. Current departures are available from both the Jerusalem and Tel Aviv areas.

Travelers crossing into Egypt should be prepared with cash. U.S. Embassy Cairo recommends carrying at least $85 per person, as ATMs at the border crossing are often unreliable. Several banks in Jerusalem, including Bank Leumi and Bank of Agudat Israel, offer ATMs that dispense U.S. dollars.

A 30-day visa for Egypt can be obtained upon arrival at the Taba crossing for $30 in cash. Travelers who only plan to remain in South Sinai may receive a free entry stamp, though this does not permit travel to Cairo or other parts of Egypt. Those planning onward travel beyond South Sinai must obtain the standard visa.

Travelers must also pay $20 in cash for a required letter of guarantee issued by Bright Star Tours and a $35 cash exit fee at the Taba border.

Before traveling to the crossing or airport, U.S. citizens are advised to monitor updates from the Israeli Airports Authority and continue following guidance issued by Israel’s Home Front Command.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)