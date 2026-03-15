Florida Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins Hosts Roundtable Meeting with 40 of Florida’s Jewish Community Leaders

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins met last week with approximately 40 Leading rabbis, rebbetzins, Community Leader and Jewish day school principals from South Florida thru Orlando. The discussion centered on community security, Step up, Special Ed Funding, Special need therapies, School Zoning issues as well as Jewish life in the state.

The meeting, held in Miami Beach and convened at the request of the Lt. Governor’s office, was designed to foster direct dialogue between state leadership and rabbinic / community representatives.

The meeting was moderated by Rabbi Benjy Korf, Head Shliach of Florida and Dean of the Lubavitch Education Center (LEC) in Miami.

Collins heard from Rebbetzin Chani Lipskar, Aleph institute and Shul of Bal Harbor, Rabbi Nissan Friedman – Mechina of Miami Beach, Rabbi Y Janowski – Yeshiva Elementary School, Mrs. Lisa Stroll – Rabbi Alexander Gross Hebrew Academy, Rabbi Chaim Lipskar – Chabad of Downtown Miami, Rabbi Mendy Cass – Keter Avraham Synagogue, Rabbi Yossi Denburg Chabad Coral Springs, Rabbi Shloime Denburg – Hebrew Academy Coral Springs, Rabbi Sholom Ber Dubov – Chabad of Orlando, Rabbi Mendy Dechter – Friendship Circle, Rabbi Eli Reisel – Beis Binyomin Tzvi, Rabbi Zecharia Zweig Director of Development – Talmudic University, Rabbi Raphael Cremisi – Bucharan Community Miami Beach, Rabbi Shlomo Stillerman – Yehudi, Rabbi Shmuly Lipskier – University of Miami Chabad Undergrad, Chaplain Major Eli Estrin Aleph institute – Military Dept. Many other Rabbis Introduced themselves and spoke as to who they represent.

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Opening his remarks, Collins thanked participants for attending on a Sunday. “You cannot get moments back,” he said. “Being here is an important thing. So we should take that time and use it well.”

Collins shared his personal background, describing himself as “the son of a failed farmer,” born to a teenage mother and adopted by his grandparents. “We were on and off of welfare and food stamps,” he said. “We needed people’s help. That’s where I came from.”

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Collins spoke about his military service as an Army Green Beret and the combat injuries that ultimately led to the loss of his left leg, Collins said, “Those moments that can break us, they’re also the ones that can make us. G-d gives us an opportunity to overcome. He doesn’t promise that things will be easy.”

Collins referenced his trip to Israel while serving as a Florida State Senator, when he flew overseas during the 12-day war to help bring home approximately 3,000 American citizens. Explaining his decision to go, he said he told his sons, “I won’t be much of a man or much of a dad… if I could go overseas and bring our citizens home and I didn’t do it because of my own comfort.”

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Turning to the present climate, Collins acknowledged what he called “a perilous time in our world,” citing rising violence and instability. “G-d has blessed this nation unlike any other,” he said. “We have to protect her. We have to fight for her every day.”

Addressing concerns raised by rabbinic leaders regarding synagogue and school security, Collins was direct: “We are not going to be passive. We are not going to be weak. We will stand and fight for everybody… Most importantly, we’re going to protect our people.”

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“I know many of you deal with incredible threats and risks,” he added. “I want you to know that we’re here. We see you. We hear you. And we stand alongside you to protect you and your way of life every single day.”

Collins also spoke of his Visit to the Bonei Olam event at the Marlins Stadium in mid January. He spoke about how he was personally affected and needed IVF to help grow his family. “When you get blown up, things happen to your body and affect you in many ways”. He spoke about how impressed he was to see the young community come out with such support to help other couples who needed help. “Families and Continuity is what guarantees our survival as a nation, a people and as religious communities”. Collins further stated that statistically 1 in 8 Families in Florida need some sort of infertility help. He then added how he was moved by what he saw and wants to see how he can look to get some government funds to help in this matter.

Collins, who is running to succeed Ron DeSantis as Florida’s next governor, pointed to legislation he has supported, including constitutional carry measures as well as healthcare and security-related statutes.

He concluded by inviting feedback from the assembled rabbis. “G-d gave us two ears and one mouth for a purpose,” Collins said. “I would love to listen… so we can help figure things out and ultimately leave things better than we got.”

Organizers described the session as substantive and candid, with an emphasis on continued partnership between Florida’s state leadership and its growing Jewish communities.

Photos: Leivik Hertzel

Credits: COL

