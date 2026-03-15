Israel’s Ron Dermer Makes Secret Saudi Visit to Discuss Possible Lebanon Ceasefire



Ron Dermer, a close confidant of PM Netanyahu, reportedly made a secret visit to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks to discuss a possible ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, according to CNN.

•⁠ ⁠Dermer, who was tasked with leading Israel’s Lebanon file during the war, would represent Israel if talks with Beirut move forward.

•⁠ ⁠Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar denied reports of imminent Israel-Lebanon negotiations and rejected claims that Israel is running low on missile interceptors.

•⁠ ⁠A source said Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and PM Nawaf Salam are forming a negotiating team for possible talks with Israel.