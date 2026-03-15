Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israel’s Ron Dermer Makes Secret Saudi Visit to Discuss Possible Lebanon Ceasefire


Ron Dermer, a close confidant of PM Netanyahu, reportedly made a secret visit to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks to discuss a possible ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, according to CNN.

•⁠ ⁠Dermer, who was tasked with leading Israel’s Lebanon file during the war, would represent Israel if talks with Beirut move forward.

•⁠ ⁠Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar denied reports of imminent Israel-Lebanon negotiations and rejected claims that Israel is running low on missile interceptors.

•⁠ ⁠A source said Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and PM Nawaf Salam are forming a negotiating team for possible talks with Israel.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

2 Lightly Injured After Cluster Bomb Hits Tel Aviv In 7th Barrage Since Midnight

Nearly 40 Years Later, Trump Follows Through With Attack On Kharg Island

WATCH: Antisemite Tucker Carlson Accuses CIA of Spying on Him, Planning To Bring Charges Against Him

REPLACED — AND ELIMINATED: Israel Wipes Out Iran’s New Intelligence Commanders Days After Appointment

🚨 Trump Says He’s Hearing New Iranian Leader ‘Not Alive’

Iranian FM Denies Reports New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Was Wounded

Report: Israel Planning Massive Ground Invasion Of Lebanon

Drama In The Skies Over Iran: Israeli Fighter Jet Nearly Shot Down

Cluster Bomb Hits Eilat, Moderately Injuring 12-Year-Old Boy

DEAD MEN WALKING: U.S. Offers Up to $10 Million Reward for Information on Iranian Leadership