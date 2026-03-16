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MUST WATCH: YouTuber Caleb Snyder Shows What The Real Lakewood Looks Like

Caleb Snyder — the YouTuber and social media commentator who traveled to Lakewood last week to show viewers a side of the town that another YouTuber, Tyler Oliveira, chose not to highlight — has released his video documenting his interactions with locals, both Jewish and non-Jewish, throughout the area.

Unsurprisingly, Snyder’s experience paints a markedly different picture from the narrative presented by Oliveira. While Oliveira’s video selectively edited out encounters and context that would have offered a fuller view of the community, Snyder’s footage captures a more accurate portrayal of Lakewood — a place far removed from the caricature of a racist or “anti-goy” enclave that Oliveira attempted to present.

Watch Caleb’s video and subscribe to his channel to show him support.

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