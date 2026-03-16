FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER The Jungreis Bahir Shulchan Aruch in English A Learning GAME-CHANGER!

Want to master Shulchan Aruch in the original tzuras hadaf with a lucid English translation?

Want to come out with a clear understanding of the sugya and all the relevant modern-day psakim?

Want to access Yoreh De’ah without getting lost in the complications?

The Jungreis Bahir Shulchan Aruch in English introduces a revolutionary learning opportunity you won’t want to miss!

This volume (the first of many b’ezras Hashem) covers Yoreh De’ah simanim 240–259: The halachos of honoring parents, honoring rabbis and Torah scholars, responsibilities toward teachers, Torah study, and the mitzvah of charity. It is written with the original tzuras hadaf together with a clear, practical English translation and modern-day psakim.

This 888page work is crafted for serious learners, rabbis, teachers, and families who need reliable guidance grounded in classical sources and informed by contemporary responsa. Faithful to the original texts yet readable in modern English, this edition makes it possible to move from source to practice with confidence.

Every siman is translated with care and accompanied by explanations that illuminate the text and connect it to the realities of today. This single volume (also available as a set) gathers classical rulings and pairs them with citations to modern poskim so learners can see how timeless principles apply to contemporary questions: obligations to parents and teachers, the proper respect due to rabbis and scholars, the structure and priorities of Torah study, and the laws governing charity.

Whether you are preparing a shiur, looking to enhance your learning of Shulchan Aruch, or shteiging by yourself, the book’s clear translation and thorough sourcing make it an indispensable tool.

Designed for ease of use, the edition features detailed headings, a full table of contents arranged by every siman, and an extensive index of topics for quick lookup. The layout supports both deep study and fast reference: find the relevant halachos, review the original sources, and consult contemporary rulings without losing the thread of the discussion. This work is revolutionary for those wanted to enhance their Torah learning within Yoreh De’ah.

Institutions, schools, yeshivos, kolellim and educators will find the volume especially useful for curriculum planning and sourcebased teaching, while individuals will appreciate its clarity for personal study and practical decisionmaking.

The Jungreis Bahir Shulchan Aruch in English responds to a growing need for accessible, authoritative halachic resources in English and reflects careful editorial work to ensure accuracy and usability. Leading scholars have reviewed the work to ensure it is “directed to halacha,” and the volume has received warm approbations for its depth and editorial care.

Order your copy online from Amazon here or from Feldheim.com. Or pick up a copy from every good Jewish bookstore. Available as a single large sefer for $39.99 or as a smaller set for $49.99.

Arranged by Rabbi Meir Zev Trepp

Published by Adir Press

Distributed by Feldheim