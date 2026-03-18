Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

As Iran Rift Grows, VP Vance Says He “Likes Joe Kent” Despite His Antisemitic Claims and White Supremacist Ties

Vice President JD Vance speaks during a visit to ALTA Refrigeration Inc., Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Peachtree City, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Vice President JD Vance doubled down Wednesday on his support for former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, saying “I like Joe Kent” even as Kent’s resignation—and record—ignite fresh controversy inside the Trump administration.

Kent stepped down over U.S. strikes on Iran, writing that he could not serve “in good conscience” and claiming the war was driven by Israel and “its powerful lobby”—a charge widely condemned as echoing antisemitic tropes and lacking factual basis.

Vance, speaking in Michigan, acknowledged the split but defended both the resignation and Kent personally.

“It’s fine to disagree,” Vance said. “But once the president makes a decision, everyone on the team has to work to make it successful.”

He added: “I know Joe Kent… I like Joe Kent,” while insisting that if officials “can’t help implement the decisions of his administration… then it’s a good thing for you to resign.”

Kent’s past associations—including outreach to white nationalist figures and links to extremist activists—have drawn criticism for years. He has denied wrongdoing, claiming he “rejects all racism and bigotry.”

It has also been reported that Kent was a “known leaker” who exposed classified information. President Trump reportedly ordered Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to fire him, but she never did.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

One Response

  1. This whole “antisemitic” libeling has to stop. There is nothing antisemitic about pointing out that the Israel has lobbyists in this country, as do other countries.

    What would be antisemitic would be to blame Jews for that, as Jews have nothing to do with that.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

The Complex Rescue Op To Bring Dozens of Shochtim Home From South America

IRAN SPY CAUGHT: Iron Dome Reservist Accused of Feeding Intelligence to Iran

IRGC Spokesman Who Issued Fiery, Defiant Threats Killed in U.S.-Israel Strike

Top NJ Law Enforcement Officials Meet Ahead of Passover to Address Security Concerns {PHOTOS}

Returned To Life From Stabbing Attack: Deri Recites Mizmor L’Todah With Shas Official

Supreme Court Judge Excoriates Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara

TEHILLIM: North Woodmere Father Critically Injured In Devastating Crash

IAF DROPS STUNNING 12,000 BOMBS ON IRAN: Israel Reveals Massive Scope Of “Roaring Lion” Campaign

INSANITY: While Iran Chants “Death to America,” Its Top Terrorists’ Kids Are Teaching At US Colleges

Government to Supreme Court: Chareidi Conscription Will Not Be Advanced During War With Iran