As Iran Rift Grows, VP Vance Says He “Likes Joe Kent” Despite His Antisemitic Claims and White Supremacist Ties

Vice President JD Vance doubled down Wednesday on his support for former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, saying “I like Joe Kent” even as Kent’s resignation—and record—ignite fresh controversy inside the Trump administration.

Kent stepped down over U.S. strikes on Iran, writing that he could not serve “in good conscience” and claiming the war was driven by Israel and “its powerful lobby”—a charge widely condemned as echoing antisemitic tropes and lacking factual basis.

Vance, speaking in Michigan, acknowledged the split but defended both the resignation and Kent personally.

“It’s fine to disagree,” Vance said. “But once the president makes a decision, everyone on the team has to work to make it successful.”

He added: “I know Joe Kent… I like Joe Kent,” while insisting that if officials “can’t help implement the decisions of his administration… then it’s a good thing for you to resign.”

Kent’s past associations—including outreach to white nationalist figures and links to extremist activists—have drawn criticism for years. He has denied wrongdoing, claiming he “rejects all racism and bigotry.”

It has also been reported that Kent was a “known leaker” who exposed classified information. President Trump reportedly ordered Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to fire him, but she never did.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)