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Israel Opens New Front, Targeting Iran’s Energy Infrastructure With Strike On Regime’s Largest Oil Field

In this photo from March 16, 2019, an Iranian worker carries Iranian flags prior to an inauguration ceremony of a natural gas refinery at the South Pars gas field on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf, in Asaluyeh, Iran. (AP/Vahid Salemi)

The Israeli Air Force struck Iran’s critical natural gas infrastructure on Wednesday, opening a new front in the war against the Islamic regime. The strike targeted the massive South Pars gas field in southern Iran, one of the world’s largest natural gas reserves, in what U.S. officials confirmed was a coordinated operation with Washington.

“It was a signal to the Iranians about what might come next,” an Israeli official said, suggesting the attack was meant to pressure Tehran as it continues to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The impact was immediate. Oil prices surged, gas exports to Iraq were halted, and regional tensions spiked. Iran quickly threatened retaliation, warning it could strike energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar.

Gulf nations reacted angrily, with Qatar calling the move “dangerous and irresponsible” and warning it could threaten global energy security.

Experts say the strike may mark a turning point. “A new level of confrontation has begun,” Iran’s parliament speaker warned—raising fears that the conflict is entering a far more volatile stage.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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