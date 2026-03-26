FLATBUSH: 3 Arrested in Jewelry Scam Targeting Elderly, With Help From Flatbush & Boro Park Shomrim

Three suspects involved in a citywide “gypsy” jewelry scam targeting elderly victims were arrested Wednesday following a coordinated effort between the NYPD and Shomrim volunteers.

Sources tell YWN that the suspects had just carried out a scam within the confines of the NYPD 108th Precinct in Queens before fleeing the area.

Flatbush and Boro Park Shomrim quickly mobilized, sharing information and tracking the suspects’ movements across boroughs. Their efforts led to the suspects being located near Avenue S and East 5th Street in Flatbush, where NYPD officers took them into custody.

The scam, which has been reported in multiple neighborhoods, typically involves suspects approaching elderly individuals and convincing them to exchange real jewelry for fake items of little to no value.

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(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)