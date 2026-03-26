Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

An Open Letter from Michal Schick of Bobbie’s Place

Most of us are excited that Pesach is just a week away. Our shopping is done, and our cooking is underway. But too many families dread Yom Tov. They can’t afford to buy clothing for their kids or food for their families.

I speak to these mothers every day. Their voices break. Their hands tremble. They call at 11pm from the laundromat. They wander the aisles of the supermarket unable to pay at the register but unsure what to do with Yom Tov approaching.

Bobbie’s Place helps save these families. We provide them with new clothing for their children and teens. And we now help hundreds of families with supermarket assistance before Pesach.

Our budget for this season exceeds $900,000. We are way behind, but these families can’t wait. We will serve hundreds of families in the next week. We hope that you can help us.

Every donation is now being matched. Please do all that you can to help us help these families.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW!

With best wishes for a Chag Kosher V’sameach,

Michal Schick

Here are some pictures of the rebuilt, restocked and reopened Bobbie’s Place, with Rav Elya Brudny and Rav Yisroel Reisman putting up the mezuzas and giving divrei bracha.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

PRE-PESACH MAYHEM: Thousands Pack Israel’s Land Border Crossings as Airspace Restrictions Strand Travelers

Israel’s Military Chief Warns IDF Is “Collapsing In On Itself” Due To Constant War And Lack Of Chareidi Soldiers

LARGE-SCALE SCAM: Sophisticated Cyberthieves Targeting NY Drivers With Fake Court Notices and QR Code Traps

FOREIGN INFLUENCE: Report Finds Anti-Israel Backlash During “Operation Epic Fury” Driven Largely by Overseas Accounts

Israel’s National Security Council Warns Israelis Abroad: Avoid Unsecured Pesach Events

POLITICS IN THE WAY: Blinken Admits Biden Midterms Complicated Iran Nuclear Deal Push [VIDEO]

The Danger You Didn’t Plan For; It Only Takes Seconds For Distraction To Turn Into Tragedy. Stay Alert. Protect Your Family

SHOCK: Terrorists Who Firebombed 4 Hatzolah Ambulances In London Are Freed By Judge

FLATBUSH: 3 Arrested in Jewelry Scam Targeting Elderly, With Help From Flatbush & Boro Park Shomrim

HY’D: Sgt. Aviaad Volansky Killed By Hezbollah Anti-Tank Missile In Lebanon