An Open Letter from Michal Schick of Bobbie’s Place

Most of us are excited that Pesach is just a week away. Our shopping is done, and our cooking is underway. But too many families dread Yom Tov. They can’t afford to buy clothing for their kids or food for their families.

I speak to these mothers every day. Their voices break. Their hands tremble. They call at 11pm from the laundromat. They wander the aisles of the supermarket unable to pay at the register but unsure what to do with Yom Tov approaching.

Bobbie’s Place helps save these families. We provide them with new clothing for their children and teens. And we now help hundreds of families with supermarket assistance before Pesach.

Our budget for this season exceeds $900,000. We are way behind, but these families can’t wait. We will serve hundreds of families in the next week. We hope that you can help us.

Every donation is now being matched. Please do all that you can to help us help these families.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW!

With best wishes for a Chag Kosher V’sameach,

Michal Schick

Here are some pictures of the rebuilt, restocked and reopened Bobbie’s Place, with Rav Elya Brudny and Rav Yisroel Reisman putting up the mezuzas and giving divrei bracha.