DOPEY TERRORIST: Suspect In Hatzalah Ambulance Arson Attends Hearing For 3 Other Suspects, Gets Arrested

A fourth suspect was arrested in connection with the recent firebombing of Hatzola Northwest ambulances in the north London neighborhood of Golders Green, after he was apprehended at the courthouse where three co-defendants were appearing for a hearing, the Metropolitan Police said.

The 19-year-old man was arrested at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and taken into custody, the Met said. Police did not immediately release his name.

The March 23 attack targeted ambulances belonging to Hatzola Northwest. Golders Green is one of the largest Jewish communities in the United Kingdom.

The three suspects already in custody — Hamza Iqbal, 20, and Rehan Khan, 19, both British nationals from Leyton, and a 17-year-old dual British and Pakistani national from Walthamstow — were charged with arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered and remanded in custody. They are scheduled to appear at the Old Bailey on April 24.

Prosecutor Emma Harraway told the court there is “significant evidence that this was a premeditated and targeted attack against the Jewish community,” according to Sky News.

Despite the involvement of Counter Terrorism Policing detectives in leading the investigation, the case is not being treated as a terrorism matter, according to the report.

The Islamist group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya has claimed responsibility for the Golders Green attack, as well as a series of attacks on Jewish institutions in Belgium and the Netherlands dating back to March 9 — suggesting a coordinated campaign targeting Jewish community infrastructure across Western Europe.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)