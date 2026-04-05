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LAKEWOOD: Levaya Of Rebbetzin Reva Halpern A”H

YWN regrets to inform you of the sudden petirah of Rebbetzin Reva Halpern a”h, the wife of Rav Binyomin Zev Halpern shlit”a of K’hal Bais Halevi of Lakewood, and daughter of Hagaon HaRav Simcha Schustal ZT’L. She is the sister of BMG Rosh Yeshiva HaRav Dovid Schustal, HaRav Shlomo Feivel Schustal, HaRav Tovia Schustal, sister of Rebbetzin Miriam Ungarischer, Rebbetzin Zeilberger, and Rebbetzin Bender.

The rebbetzin, who was 76, suddenly collapsed and was rushed by Hatzolah to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in critical condition, where she was Niftar.

The Levaya will take place today , Sunday Chol Hamoed, at Rabbi Halperns Shul 705 Valley Drive Lakewood NJ, at 8:15pm. The Kevura will be at the Lakewood Bais Hachaim

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

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