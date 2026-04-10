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Antisemitic Vandalism Suspected After Windows Smashed at Israeli Restaurant in Munich

(AP)

German police are investigating a suspected antisemitic attack on an Israeli restaurant in Munich after windows were smashed in the early hours of Friday morning.
Investigators believe pyrotechnic devices — potentially fireworks — were thrown at the Eclipse Grillbar, Munich’s first authentic Israeli restaurant, breaking windows in three places around 12:45 a.m. No one was injured. Damage is estimated at several thousand euros.

Police told German news agency dpa that the restaurant’s owners are Jewish and that authorities believe an antisemitic motive prompted the attack. No suspects were found in the area, and the identity of the perpetrator or perpetrators remains unknown.
Grigori Dratva, the owner’s brother-in-law and an employee, told dpa there had been no prior direct threats against the restaurant. The family had always felt safe in Munich, he said, and plans to reopen.

The restaurant had closed for service at 11 p.m. Thursday, roughly two hours before the attack.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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