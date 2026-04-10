BD”E: Longtime Congressman Eliot Engel, Proud Jewish Lawmaker And Pro-Israel Voice, Niftar At 79

Eliot Engel, a longtime Democratic congressman representing parts of the Bronx and Westchester County, passed away Friday at the age of 79, his family announced.

Engel, who was Jewish, served 16 terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1989 until 2021, after first being elected in 1988. Over more than four decades in public service, he was widely known as a staunch supporter of Israel and a leading voice on foreign policy.

In a statement, his family said he died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones “in the borough that raised him: The Bronx.”

“During his over 44 years in public service, Eliot Engel fought tirelessly for his constituents at home and for peace and security around the world,” the family said. “We love and miss him dearly.”

Engel was among the most outspoken pro-Israel Democrats in Congress, consistently backing key policies in support of the Jewish state and advocating for its security.

He was also a vocal critic of Barack Obama’s 2015 Iran nuclear deal, opposing the agreement over concerns it would not prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

During the latter part of his congressional career, Engel served as both ranking member and chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, playing a key role in shaping U.S. foreign policy.

He was defeated in the 2020 Democratic primary by Jamaal Bowman, who went on to win the general election.

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