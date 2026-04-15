Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

AFFORDABLE HOUSING SOLUTION? Satmar Rebbe Announces Massive Affordable Development In Monticello [VIDEO]

At the yahrtzeit seudah on of the Bairach Moshe Monday night at the main Beis Medrash in Kiryas Joel, the Satmar Rebbe, Rav Aharon, presented a major update on affordable housing initiatives.

He announced a major new development in Monticello, where hundreds of housing units are being built for the broader community.

These Monticello units are projected to be priced at just $200 per square foot.

Approximately 80 families are already living in the area, with approvals already secured for an additional 300 units.

The project is intended for the entire heimishe community, not limited to Satmar.

The Rebbe stated that once these homes hit the market, there will be no justification for heimishe families to remain in Brooklyn due to high housing costs.

Additional details about the Monticello project are expected to be released in the coming days.

Apartment prices in the center of Kiryas Joel for Satmar Chassidim of the will be set at $300 per square foot.

Apartment prices in the expanded areas of Kiryas Joel will be available for under $250 per square foot.

The Rebbe noted that the increasing supply of housing in the expanded Kiryas Joel is expected to drive prices even lower.

Sources tell YWN that there are multiple developers working on projects not far from Monticello for thousands of homes that will be year-round communities.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

One Response

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Iran Claims To Bust CIA And Mossad-Linked “Terror Network”, Arrests Dozens In Nationwide Crackdown

TRAGEDY IN THE FIVE TOWNS: R’ Moshe (Moe) Kreindler Z”L Is Niftar After Devastating Crash

Shas Party Files Complaint Against Supreme Court Judges For Shabbos Ruling

Iran Threatens to Block Red Sea, Gulf Shipping if U.S. Naval Blockade Continues In Strait of Hormuz

Washington Post: Over 10,000 U.S Troops On Way To The Middle East

Arab-Israeli Mother Of 4 Indicted For Spying For Iran; Urged Attack On “A Filthy People”

BOMBSHELL EXPOSÉ: “Coup By Criminal Means:” Baharav-Miara Activated Ronen Bar Against Ben Gvir

Constitutional Crisis? Supreme Court Holds Hearing On Unprecedented Demand To Impeach Minister

CENTCOM: US Blockade of Iran Holds Through First 24 Hours; 6 Ships Ordered to Turn Back

INTERNAL RIFT: Iran Recalled Negotiators From U.S. Talks After Dispute