REMEMBER BIDEN? House Democrats Introduce Bill To Assess If Trump’s Mentally Fit For Office

A group of House Democrats is advancing a long-shot effort to scrutinize President Donald Trump’s fitness for office, introducing legislation that would establish a commission to evaluate his mental and physical capacity under the 25th Amendment.

The bill, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and backed by roughly 50 Democratic lawmakers, outlines the creation of a bipartisan panel tasked with conducting a formal medical assessment of the president. The proposal comes amid escalating rhetoric from Democrats who have raised concerns about Trump’s recent statements and behavior.

Earlier this month, Raskin sent a letter to the president’s physician, requesting a “comprehensive neuropsychological assessment” and citing what he described as “incoherent” and “volatile” remarks by Trump. The Maryland Democrat pointed to public comments and social media posts, including statements related to Iran and remarks made during a White House event, as evidence of potential cognitive decline.

Under the proposed legislation, the commission would be composed of 16 members appointed by congressional leaders from both parties, along with former senior executive branch officials such as vice presidents, Cabinet secretaries and attorneys general. Those members would then select an additional chair, who could be either a former official or a physician. The body would be responsible for determining whether the president is able to carry out the duties of the office.

Raskin called the measure a constitutional responsibility, arguing that Congress has a duty to ensure continuity of government in cases of presidential incapacity. “The Constitution explicitly vests Congress with the authority to create a body that will guarantee the successful continuity of government,” he said in a statement.

The proposal faces steep political hurdles. Republicans control both chambers of Congress, making passage unlikely, and even if approved, the process for removing a president under the 25th Amendment would require the support of Vice President JD Vance, a close ally of Trump.

The White House criticized the effort, dismissing it as politically motivated. A spokesperson defended Trump’s performance in office and accused Democrats of hypocrisy, pointing to their past handling of former President Joe Biden’s health.

Even if a commission were established and found the president unfit, the 25th Amendment sets a high bar for removal. The vice president and a majority of the Cabinet would first need to act, followed by a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate to make any removal permanent.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)