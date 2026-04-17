LONDON: Fourth Suspect Charged in Arson Attack on Hatzolah Ambulance Fleet, as U.K. Counterterror Probe Deepens

British authorities have charged a fourth suspect in the firebombing of four Hatzolah ambulances in north-west London.

Prosecutors on Friday said Judex Atshatshi, an 18-year-old from Dagenham in east London, faces one count of arson with intent to damage property and recklessness as to whether life would be endangered. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The charges stem from a March 23 blaze in the Golders Green neighborhood that destroyed four Hatzolah ambulances. The early-morning attack triggered explosions from gas canisters stored inside the vehicles and caused an estimated £1 million in damage, according to court proceedings.

Atshatshi was arrested on April 16 after officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command executed warrants at two addresses in east London. A second 18-year-old detained the same day on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life has since been released on bail pending further inquiries, with a court date set for July.

Three other suspects — Hamza Iqbal, 20, and Rehan Khan, 19, both from Leyton, along with a 17-year-old boy from Walthamstow who holds dual British-Pakistani nationality — were charged earlier this month with arson offenses and remain in custody.

The involvement of counterterrorism detectives underscores the sensitivity of the case, though authorities have not publicly detailed a motive. The attack has drawn scrutiny from community leaders and lawmakers amid broader concerns about security for Jewish institutions in the U.K.

Frank Ferguson, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s special crime and counter terrorism division, said prosecutors had worked closely with police throughout the investigation.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial,” Ferguson said in a statement. “It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)