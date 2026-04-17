IDF: Operation “Roaring Lion” Achieved All Objectives, Massive Strikes On Iran’s Military Infrastructure

The IDF released a summary of Operation “Roaring Lion,” saying the campaign was carried out in coordination with the U.S. military and that all objectives were achieved over 40 days of operations.
• According to the IDF, the opening strike targeted three locations simultaneously and within 40 seconds killed 40 senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
• The IDF said 200 Israeli Air Force aircraft then carried out the largest air operation in Israeli military history, striking more than 500 targets and later destroying most Iranian air defense systems that threatened Israeli aircraft.
• The IDF also said it disabled about 60% of Iran’s ballistic missile launchers and struck military industries, security bodies, and nuclear-related sites including Arak and Yazd.