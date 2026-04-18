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WSJ: U.S. Army To Seize Iran-Linked Ships In Coming Days

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine at the Pentagon on Thursday. Kevin Wolf/Associated Press

The U.S. military is planning to board Iran-linked oil tankers and seize commercial ships in international waters in the coming days, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, quoting US officials.

According to the report, the US Army’s plans to expand its naval crackdown on Iranian vessels beyond the Middle East in order to increase pressure on Iran, which reclosed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.

The US will target tankers carrying Iranian oil far beyond the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf. Ships carrying weapons will also be targeted.

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said earlier this week that the US would pursue vessels carrying Iranian oil, including its “shadow fleet” tankers.

The naval effort is also aimed at influencing China, which receives the majority of Iran’s oil exports.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)

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