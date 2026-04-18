H’YD: IDF Reservist Falls In In Southern Lebanon, 3 Soldiers Injured

An IDF reservist was killed on Friday night when an explosive device planted by Hezbollah detonated during an operation in a southern Lebanese village, the IDF announced on Motzei Shabbos.

Three additional soldiers were injured, two moderately and one lightly, in the incident.

The slain soldier was named as Warrant Officer (res.) Barak Kalfon, H’yd, 48, a husband and father of two from the yishuv of Adi in northern Israel. He served in the 226th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade’s 7056th Battalion.

The incident occurred during an operational activity to clear buildings in a southern Lebanese village. Kalfon, who was the first to enter the building alongside the company commander, was critically wounded by the force of the explosion.

He was treated at the scene and airlifted by helicopter to Rambam Hospital in Haifa. The medical team fought for hours to save his life, but were eventually forced to pronounce his death.

According to a preliminary IDF probe, the bomb was not remotely detonated, and it is believed that Hezbollah terrorists had booby-trapped the building the soldiers entered before the ceasefire went into effect.

Earlier on Motzei Shabbos, the IDF announced that IDF soldiers carried out several strikes on Hezbollah terrorists over the past day after they violated the ceasefire that went into effect at midnight on Thursday.

IDF troops struck and killed Hezbollah terrorists who approached IDF soldiers operating south of the Yellow Line in southern Lebanon, and also eliminated Hezbollah terrorists entering a tunnel south of the Yellow Line and struck the tunnel itself.

“The ceasefire does not restrict actions taken in self-defense and to remove immediate threats,” the IDF spokesperson stated. “The IDF will not allow harm to Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers and will take all necessary measures to ensure their safety. The IDF will continue to act to remove any threat to Israeli civilians and its troops.”

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)