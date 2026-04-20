MAILBAG: Hashgachos On Sheitels Is Like Putting A Hashgacha On A McDonald’s Burger

The answer to the question asked by a reader about hashgachos on sheitels is uncomfortable, but it needs to be said.

No one in today’s global sheitel market can truly guarantee that the hair has been supervised continuously from the moment it was cut until the final production of the wig. Unlike kosher food, where there is a well-established chain of custody under hashgacha, the human hair industry operates through a complex, international supply chain that is extremely difficult to fully trace and verify at every stage.

To understand the issue, one has to look at where most of the world’s human hair comes from. A significant portion of the global supply originates in India, particularly from temples such as the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. There, millions of pilgrims participate annually in a ritual known as tonsuring — shaving their heads as an offering in fulfillment of a vow or as an act of devotion. This hair is then collected and sold in massive quantities on the international market, generating millions of dollars and becoming one of the primary sources of human hair used in wigs and extensions worldwide.

This reality is not speculative. It is well-documented and widely acknowledged within the hair industry itself.

From a halachic standpoint, this raises a serious concern of Avodah Zarah. In 2004, the issue came to the forefront when Rav Elyashiv zt”l ruled that hair originating from these Hindu rituals is assur. That psak led to widespread investigations, public burnings of wigs, and a major upheaval in the sheitel market.

Since then, various poskim and kashrus organizations have attempted to address the issue through certification systems, claiming to source hair from alternative regions such as Eastern Europe or from non-ritual contexts. However, the underlying challenge remains: the hair trade is largely unregulated, often involving multiple intermediaries, brokers, and processing facilities across different countries. Hair can be mixed, mislabeled, or resold numerous times before reaching a manufacturer.

This is why the comparison to kosher food, while understandable, is not entirely accurate. In food production, there is a controlled and inspectable chain. In the global hair market, such airtight supervision is, at best, extremely difficult — and at worst, impossible — to guarantee with full certainty.

Another critical issue is the lack of unified, authoritative consensus among Rabbanim. While some rabbanim permit wigs based on various halachic arguments — including doubts about whether the hair offering is truly considered avodah zarah, or whether it retains that status after processing — others maintain that the concern remains very real and unresolved. The absence of a clear, unified stance has created a situation where consumers are left navigating conflicting guidance, and businesses can selectively rely on more lenient opinions.

But much of the leniency today rests on assumptions — that the hair is not from avodah zarah, that it has been sufficiently transformed, or that its origin is uncertain enough to permit use. Yet given what we know about the dominance of Indian hair in the global market, those assumptions are increasingly difficult to rely on without serious verification.

That is why transparency, while important, does not fully resolve the concern. A label or certification can provide a level of comfort, but it does not necessarily solve the deeper structural problem of traceability in the supply chain.

Until there is a system that can genuinely track and supervise hair from its point of origin through every stage of processing — something that currently does not exist at scale — consumers should understand that there remains an inherent level of uncertainty in the sheitel market.

Signed,

L.A.

The views expressed in this letter are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.