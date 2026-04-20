911 STICKER SHOCK: FDNY Planning Massive Double-Digit Fee Hikes For Ambulance Rides, On-Site Care

New York City officials are considering huge increases to ambulance and emergency medical service fees, as the Fire Department moves to offset rising costs tied to inflation and anticipated labor agreements.

The Fire Department of the City of New York has proposed a series of rate hikes that would sharply increase what patients are billed for emergency care. Under the plan, the cost of a standard 911 ambulance transport — known as basic life support — would rise by nearly 30%, while so-called “treatment in place” services, where patients are treated on-site without transport, would jump by more than 40%.

If approved, the base price for a typical ambulance ride would increase from $1,385 to $1,793. Advanced life support services would also see substantial increases, with Level 1 and Level 2 care rising by more than 30%. Charges tied to mileage and certain treatments, such as oxygen administration, would remain unchanged.

In a statement outlining the proposal, the department said the increases are intended to reflect higher operational expenses and reduce the portion of emergency medical service costs currently absorbed by taxpayers. Officials pointed to growing personnel costs and broader inflationary pressures as key drivers behind the move.

The proposal comes as the city prepares for a new labor contract with EMTs and paramedics. While negotiations remain unresolved, the FDNY said it is factoring in expected wage increases based on patterns established in agreements with other municipal unions.

Labor leaders, however, are pushing back, arguing that higher billing rates will do little to address deeper structural issues within the EMS system. Union officials say longstanding pay disparities between EMS workers and other uniformed services, including firefighters, have fueled staffing shortages and increased response times.

A public hearing on the proposed rate increases is scheduled for May 15, where city officials are expected to gather feedback before determining whether to move forward with the changes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)