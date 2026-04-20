FULL-FLEDGED ANIMALS: Houthi Official Kills 13-Year-Old Daughter By Throwing Her Down A Well

A local official aligned with Yemen’s Houthi movement has been accused of killing his 13-year-old daughter by throwing her down a well. The official — identified as Abdul Salam Abdo Hatem Al-Hasani — is alleged to have thrown his daughter, Zara, into a well in the Al Jabin district of Raymah governorate last week. The incident reportedly followed a dispute tied to an ongoing separation from his ex-wife.

Reports indicate the killing came shortly after a court granted the mother a divorce, a process that was allegedly expedited amid concerns that authorities linked to the Houthi movement could obstruct the proceedings. The woman had reportedly cited severe domestic abuse in her case.

Local media accounts suggest tensions within the family had escalated in the hours before the incident. The girl had expressed a desire to visit her mother, prompting a confrontation with her father. Observers say the relationship had deteriorated in recent months after the child was separated from her mother.

Initial accounts from the father denied responsibility, instead claiming that others were involved in the girl’s death — a version of events that has been widely questioned, particularly given reports that the property where the well was located was secured.

Concerns have also been raised about the integrity of the investigation. Some outlets reported fears that the accused may attempt to influence or interfere with proceedings, given his status and affiliations.

The case follows another recent incident in which a young woman in Hajjah governorate reportedly took her own life after being ordered by a court to return to her husband’s home.

There has been no official statement from Houthi authorities addressing the allegations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)