Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Apple CEO Tim Cook to Step Down After 15 Years; John Ternus Named Successor

File - Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company facility under construction in Phoenix, on Dec. 6, 2022. Multinational corporations are seeking to produce more items - especially semiconductors - in the United States. Apple will use chips made at the facility. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Apple CEO Tim Cook is stepping down from the job that he inherited from the late Steve Jobs, ending a nearly 15-year reign that saw the company’s market value soar by more than $3.6 trillion during an iPhone-fueled era of prosperity.

Cook, 65, will turn the CEO duties to Apple’s head of hardware engineering, John Ternus, on September 1 while remaining involved with the Cupertino, California, company as executive chairman. That’s similar to the transitions made by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Netflix’s Reed Hastings after they ended their highly successful tenures as CEO.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company,” Cook said in a statement. “I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people.”

Although he never shook the perception that he lacked Jobs’ vision, Cook leveraged the popularity of the iPhone and other breakthroughs orchestrated by his predecessor to lift Apple to heights that seemed unfathomable when it was on the brink of bankruptcy during the mid-1990s.

(AP)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

🚨 Chaverim Of Rockland Deploys To Los Angeles To Assist In Search For Missing Jewish Woman; Tehillim Requested

Trump Pushes Back Against Critics: “Israel Never Talked Me Into The War” Against Iranian Regime

“Tear The Gates Of Shamayim:” Concern Grows Over Condition Of Belzer Rebbe

Israel Exposes Iran’s Secret Terror Unit; Planned To Attack Oil Pipeline

MAILBAG: Why Don’t Sheitel Advertisements Have Hashgachos On Them?

The Netanyahu Paradox: Is Israel’s Self-Styled Protector Also Its Biggest And Loudest Liability?

Israel’s Population Hits 10.2 Million; Jews Make Up 76%, Arabs 21.1%

U.S. Seizes Iranian Cargo Ship After Dramatic Gulf Showdown; Iran Accuses U.S. Of Ceasefire Breach, Rejects Talks

IDF Reservist Who Protected Jews From Arab Mob Arrested, Denied Access To Lawyer

Top IRGC Commander Claims Missile Launchers Being Rebuilt at Faster Pace Than Before War