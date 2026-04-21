Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Qaani’s Dramatic Visit To Baghdad: Iran Aligns With Iraqi Militias Ahead Of Possible Resumption Of War

Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani.

An Iraqi political source told Kan News that Iran is working to coordinate with Shiite militias in the country in preparation for a possible resumption of war with the US, Kan reported on Monday evening.

As part of this effort, Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force, made a dramatic visit to Baghdad in recent days—his first public appearance since the start of the war against Iran.

The purpose of Qaani’s visit was to bolster Iran’s hold in the country and coordinate with the leaders of pro-Iran militias ahead of a possible military escalation if Pakistan’s mediation efforts fail.

During the war, Iraqi militias carried out attacks against US targets within Iraq and across the region. According to the Iraqi source, officers from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps closely oversaw their operations.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

🚨 Chaverim Of Rockland Deploys To Los Angeles To Assist In Search For Missing Jewish Woman; Tehillim Requested

Trump Pushes Back Against Critics: “Israel Never Talked Me Into The War” Against Iranian Regime

“Tear The Gates Of Shamayim:” Concern Grows Over Condition Of Belzer Rebbe

Israel Exposes Iran’s Secret Terror Unit; Planned To Attack Oil Pipeline

MAILBAG: Why Don’t Sheitel Advertisements Have Hashgachos On Them?

The Netanyahu Paradox: Is Israel’s Self-Styled Protector Also Its Biggest And Loudest Liability?

Israel’s Population Hits 10.2 Million; Jews Make Up 76%, Arabs 21.1%

U.S. Seizes Iranian Cargo Ship After Dramatic Gulf Showdown; Iran Accuses U.S. Of Ceasefire Breach, Rejects Talks

IDF Reservist Who Protected Jews From Arab Mob Arrested, Denied Access To Lawyer

Top IRGC Commander Claims Missile Launchers Being Rebuilt at Faster Pace Than Before War