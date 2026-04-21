Qaani’s Dramatic Visit To Baghdad: Iran Aligns With Iraqi Militias Ahead Of Possible Resumption Of War

An Iraqi political source told Kan News that Iran is working to coordinate with Shiite militias in the country in preparation for a possible resumption of war with the US, Kan reported on Monday evening.

As part of this effort, Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force, made a dramatic visit to Baghdad in recent days—his first public appearance since the start of the war against Iran.

The purpose of Qaani’s visit was to bolster Iran’s hold in the country and coordinate with the leaders of pro-Iran militias ahead of a possible military escalation if Pakistan’s mediation efforts fail.

During the war, Iraqi militias carried out attacks against US targets within Iraq and across the region. According to the Iraqi source, officers from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps closely oversaw their operations.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)