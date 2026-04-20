Hungarian-Israeli Technology Monitors Billions Of Posts And Exposes The Vast Scale Of Hatred Across The Continent

On the eve of Independence Day, the Action and Protection Foundation (TEV), a Jewish non-governmental organization based in Budapest, presented data in Brussels at a conference of the European Jewish Association (EJA) on antisemitic hate on social media, the high volume of antisemitic responses, and a breakdown by countries in Western and Eastern Europe.

According to the foundation, its unique system—based on artificial intelligence—draws on more than 15 years of experience in monitoring antisemitism and was developed over four years in cooperation with an Israeli technology partner. It is capable of collecting, filtering, and analyzing billions of posts and comments across major social networks—Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and X—using hundreds of keywords and advanced contextual analysis. The system identifies and classifies antisemitic content according to international standards and organizes the data into a structured database that enables analysis, reporting, and legal or security responses as needed.

“The system helps monitor antisemitism on social media that is not documented by authorities in Europe—except in exceptional cases—and shows that the figures are higher than one might think. At the same time, it also offers a corrective: it demonstrates that something can be done; that antisemitic posts can be tracked and action can be taken against those who publish them, in coordination with authorities in different countries,” said a source involved in the software’s development.

TEV is currently funded by private donations, but it also received budgets from outgoing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to expand its activities during 2022–2024. Authorities in Hungary and other countries treat its work seriously and act in accordance with the reports it submits. In a relatively rare model, the foundation is a joint initiative that includes all Jewish organizations in Hungary. It was established by Chief Rabbi Shlomo Köves, at the initiative of the Unified Hungarian Jewish Congregation (EMIH), in response to the wave of antisemitism that swept the country in 2012 led by the far-right Jobbik party, and it enjoys cooperation from the Neolog community (Mazsihisz) and the “Sim Shalom” organization.

Data from 2025 indicate a significantly higher level of antisemitism than previously estimated: in French, 2.23 million posts were analyzed, of which 22,616 were identified as antisemitic; in German, 1.84 million sampled posts were analyzed, of which 16,926 contained anti-Jewish hate; and in Hungarian, 650,000 messages were monitored, of which no fewer than 3,390 were antisemitic. “These figures,” the foundation emphasizes, “are significantly higher than those collected using traditional methods.”

Another notable and interesting finding shows that in Germany, 81.7% of antisemitic content was anti-Israeli; in France, about half of the posts were anti-Israeli, 10.29% reflected classical antisemitic views, and 32.04% were directed against Judaism. In Hungary, by contrast—and the assumption is that this reflects the style of antisemitism across Eastern Europe—classical antisemitism stood at 40.24%, while 34.78% was anti-Israeli. So far, more than 25.5 million posts have been analyzed and over 10,000 antisemitic accounts have been identified.

According to Rabbi Köves, “The data presented in Brussels show that social media is not only the main arena for spreading hatred, but also a precursor to physical violence in reality. Previous monitoring systems were not capable of systematically handling the enormous volume of content, and therefore existing reports reflected only part of the reality. The new TEV system presented in Brussels—developed through extensive effort—is the first in the world to provide automatic, multilingual, real-time monitoring, enabling an accurate picture of antisemitic trends, and it fully complies with European GDPR regulations. One of the central issues discussed at the conference was integrating the system into the monitoring mechanisms of various communities and establishing a unified European framework for data collection and analysis.”

Rabbi Menachem Margolin, Chairman of the EJA, told conference participants: “The value of TEV’s knowledge and experience, and of the system presented today, is immense. Monitoring antisemitism today is not only a matter of research or legal measures, but of identifying security risks in real time. For this, such tools are essential—this is a solution we have been waiting for for years.”

Laurence de Dongs-Amis-Amis, a representative of the Jewish community in Germany—where the platform has recently begun operating—said: “The system solves a real problem. Until now, we relied on dozens of volunteers to manually monitor social networks—and it simply wasn’t effective. This technology changes the rules of the game.”

Kálmán Szalai, President of TEV, added: “In recent years, TEV has become a central player at the European level. Opening our office in Brussels has enabled the expansion of its international activity and the dissemination of advanced working methods across Europe. The detailed reports produced by the system will soon be available on our new international platform, apleu.org, in 16 European languages. In recent years, there has been a dramatic rise in antisemitism based on anti-Israeli discourse, and the system not only identifies the phenomenon but also provides guidance for legal, media, and security actions against antisemitic offenders online.”