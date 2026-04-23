Home of Chabad Shliach Rabbi Zelig Brez in Dnipro Damaged in Russian Attack; Son Lightly Injured

The home of Chabad shliach Rabbi Zelig Brez in Dnipro was damaged during a major Russian attack on the eastern Ukrainian city after a suicide drone struck an open area near the residential building. One of the rabbi’s children was lightly injured by glass shrapnel and was treated at the scene.

The blast, along with debris from air defense interceptions in the area, caused heavy damage to the apartment. Windows were blown out and fragments entered the rooms. Community members said it was a major miracle that the injuries were limited despite the force of the explosion.

Rabbi Brez is a leading figure in the Jewish community of Dnipro and works under Chief Rabbi Shmuel Kaminetsky. He oversees the Menorah Center, one of the largest Jewish centers in the world.

Since the start of the war, Rabbi Brez has been involved in assisting thousands of Jewish refugees who arrived in Dnipro from battle zones in eastern Ukraine, helping lead a broad humanitarian relief network together with Chabad’s JRNU organization. Despite continued attacks on the city, Chabad shluchim remain in place, sustaining Jewish life and community institutions.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)