CENTCOM Chief To Brief Trump As Army Readies Plan For “Brief But Intense Iran Strikes”

While negotiations between Tehran and Washington remain stalled, U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to receive a military briefing on Thursday on possible new plans for a military operation against Iran from CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper, Axios reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The sources said Trump is seriously considering resuming large-scale military operations to break the deadlock in talks with Tehran or to deliver a final blow before ending the war.

CENTCOM has also prepared a plan for a “short and powerful” wave of strikes on Iran, likely targeting infrastructure, in the hopes of pushing Tehran back to the negotiating table with more flexibility on the nuclear issue.

The options being considered include a plan to take control of parts of the Strait of Hormuz to reopen it to commercial shipping, which would involve deploying ground forces. Another option that may be discussed is a special forces operation to secure Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

The sources noted that Trump now sees the blockade as his primary source of leverage, but does not rule out military action if Iran does not capitulate.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)