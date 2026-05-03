Another Antisemitic Attack: Visibly Jewish Toronto Residents Targeted In Gel Gun Assault

Toronto police are investigating a drive-by shooting targeting visibly Jewish residents as a hate-motivated offense after suspects fired gel pellets from a vehicle on Thursday. The victims sustained minor injuries, and the suspect fled the scene.

The Toronto Police Service released video footage of the suspect’s vehicle on Saturday in hopes of public assistance with identification.

The attack follows a series of antisemitic incidents in the region. Last Shabbos, a Jewish man was assaulted in Vaughan by an individual who attempted to force his way into a local shul. The following day, a stone was thrown through the window of Aleph Bet Judaica, a Jewish store, in what police treated as vandalism.

The Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs warned that such attacks risk escalating into terrorism like incidents recently seen in Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

“Our country is facing a wave of violent extremism and radicalization—one that threatens more than a single community,” CIJA said. “It endangers the personal safety and democratic values of all Canadians.”

The incident comes days after B’nai Brith Canada released its Annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents for 2025, which documented a nearly 10 percent increase in incidents from the previous year and an almost 150 percent rise since October 7, 2023.

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