IDF Launches Recruitment Drive For Three Chareidi Combat Units That Have Killed Hundreds of Terrorists

The IDF announced recruitment for three Chareidi combat units on Sunday: the Chetz Company, Netzach Yehuda Battalion, and Chashmonaim Brigade—all of which have seen extensive combat throughout the ongoing war.

The three units have operated across multiple fronts, including the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Lebanon, and Syria. Historically, recruitment events for Chareidi soldiers have sparked protests at the Jerusalem and Tel Hashomer recruitment centers.

The Chetz Company operates under the Paratroopers Brigade and was formed to enable Chareidi soldiers to maintain their lifestyle while serving in combat roles. The unit has arrested dozens of suspects in the West Bank, located numerous weapons and terror infrastructure, and aided in operations across Gaza and Lebanon.

Netzach Yehuda was the first Chareidi battalion established in the IDF. Throughout the war, the battalion operated in Gaza and Lebanon, killing hundreds of terrorists and destroying over seven kilometers of underground tunnel network in Beit Hanoun. Training lasts approximately eight months and includes standard and advanced combat instruction.

The Chashmonaim Brigade, the first all-Chareidi brigade in the IDF, has operated in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria. Over the past two months, it has conducted raids and destroyed terror infrastructure in western Lebanon under the command of IDF Brigade 300. Last week, soldiers arrested a Hezbollah Radwan Force operative.

Beyond infantry training, the brigade offers NCO courses, medic training, and specialized instruction in UAVs and drones at its primary training base.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)