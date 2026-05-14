WHAT’S BEING HIDDEN? Republican Claims CIA Removed JFK, MK-ULTRA Files From Gabbard’s Office

A Republican congresswoman alleged Wednesday that the CIA removed documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the MK-ULTRA program from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, in what she called a potential “internal coup.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), appearing on NewsNation, said lawmakers had been notified that the CIA entered a warehouse belonging to DNI Tulsi Gabbard and removed multiple boxes of files. Luna called the removal particularly troubling given that President Trump had issued an executive order directing the full declassification of JFK assassination records, and that the CIA had long maintained that all MK-ULTRA documents had either been released or destroyed.

“These are allegedly those documents that apparently never existed,” Luna said.

Luna said she had contacted House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and that the committee was sending a document preservation request to the CIA within the hour. She also said she had reached out directly to CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

Luna noted that the removal appeared to have occurred while Trump was traveling abroad and Ratcliffe was with him. “This seems like it was an internal coup, to be honest,” she said.

Host Katie Pavlich later clarified that the incident was not a raid and took place last year, not this week, during a government shutdown. According to Pavlich, CIA personnel removed the documents from the National Reconnaissance Office in the middle of the night and have not returned them, leaving ODNI unable to declassify and release the files publicly.

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