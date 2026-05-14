Israel Signs $34 Million Deal To Equip F-35 With External Fuel Tanks, A First For The Stealth Jet

Israel’s Defense Ministry has signed a $34 million contract with Elbit Systems subsidiary Cyclone to develop external fuel tanks for the F-35 “Adir” fighter jet, in what is believed to be the first time the stealth aircraft will be fitted with such tanks anywhere in the world.

The deal, worth over NIS 100 million, was signed through the Defense Procurement Directorate and covers the development and integration of the tanks into the Lockheed Martin-manufactured aircraft. The tanks will be based on an existing Cyclone design originally built for the F-16.

The new capability is intended to extend the F-35’s operational range, reduce dependence on aerial refueling, and increase flexibility during long-range missions. Because the F-35 is flown by more than a dozen nations, the Israeli modification would mark a significant first for the platform globally.

The aircraft will undergo rigorous testing to assess whether the external tanks affect its stealth capabilities — a critical attribute of fifth-generation fighter jets.

The contract is part of Israel’s broader post-October 7 force buildup strategy. Earlier this month, Israel announced plans to double its F-35 fleet from 50 to 100 aircraft and expand its new F-15IA fleet from 25 to 50. The country has committed to increasing defense spending by NIS 350 billion over the next decade, with annual defense outlays already climbing from under NIS 100 billion to nearly NIS 150 billion.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)