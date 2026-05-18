PHILADELPHIA: Burglar Shot And Killed After Breaking Into Popular Orthodox Jewish Babysitter’s Home

A man was shot and killed early Monday morning after forcing his way into a Jewish home in Philadelphia in the early hours of Monday. The incident happened shortly after 1 a.m. on the 1600 block of Griffith Street in the Rhawnhurst section of the city. According to YWN sources, a male suspect forcibly entered the property, prompting a struggle inside the home. During that struggle, the suspect was shot.

Responding officers transported the man to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 1:39 a.m., according to police.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

YWN sources say a frum woman was inside the home at the time with her two children. The woman, who babysits for many frum infants, screamed when the intruder came in. A neighbor who heard the woman screaming forced the door open with a crowbar and shot the intruder, killing him.

No injuries were reported among the woman, her children, or others inside the home.

No arrests have been announced as of Monday, and police said the investigation remains ongoing. The case is being handled as a homicide investigation, which is standard procedure in fatal shootings, while detectives work to determine the full circumstances surrounding the break-in and shooting.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)