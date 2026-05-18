90 YEARS LATER: Thousands Gather As Vishnitzer Rebbe Leads Yahrtzeit Tisch For The Ahavas Yisroel ZT’L [PHOTOS]

Thousands of Vishnitzer Chassidim gathered Monday night as the Rebbe led the annual yahrtzeit tisch marking the 90th yahrtzeit of his grandfather, the legendary Ahavas Yisroel of Vishnitz.

The tisch took place following a siyum hashas and featured divrei Torah and reflections from the Rebbe centered on the teachings and legacy of the Ahavas Yisroel.

The gathering drew thousands of Chassidim, along with a distinguished lineup of admorim and rabbanim who came to participate in the special occasion.

On Tuesday morning, following Shacharis, the Vizhnitz Rebbe visited the kever at the Vizhnitz Ohel, where he davened extensively on behalf of Klal Yisroel and for the personal yeshuos of those in need.

The Ahavas Yisrael זי”ע, one of the towering Chassidic leaders of prewar Europe, was renowned for his extraordinary ahavas Yisrael, kedusha, and influence across the Torah world. This year marks 90 years since his histalkus.

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