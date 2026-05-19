Antwerp’s Jewish Community Holds Yom Tefillah Over Threatened Bris Milah Ban

Thousands of Jews in Antwerp gathered Monday for a powerful Yom Tefillah and outcry at the central Machzikei Hadas shul following the filing of criminal charges against local mohalim, raising fears over the future of bris milah in Belgium.

The gathering was led by the mara d’asra, HaRav Aharon Schiff, who delivered emotional remarks urging the community to strengthen itself spiritually in response to the escalating legal threats targeting bris milah.

“This is a time of distress for Klal Yisroel,” Rav Schiff declared. “We do not know why this Gezeira has come upon us, but our obligation is to examine our deeds and improve ourselves.”

The Rav praised the local mohalim as “ehrliche and devoted Yidden” who have sacrificed tremendously to perform brissim, including traveling great distances — even during Pesach — to fulfill the mitzvah.

Referring to previous battles faced by Antwerp’s frum community, Rav Schiff noted that the city had already endured attacks against shechita and is now facing a new challenge targeting bris milah.

“Everyone knows our mohalim are Yirei Shomayim and upright individuals,” he said. “The Rambam teaches that when a tragedy or decree strikes, Yidden must gather together, introspect, and not dismiss it as coincidence.”

Rav Schiff strongly warned against blaming others for the situation.

“Part of the yetzer hara’s strategy is to push people into blaming others instead of looking inward,” he said. “A person says the activists did not do enough, or someone else failed. But before criticizing others, one must first fast, daven, and ask what he himself must correct.”

He added that while antisemitism undoubtedly plays a role, “the Torah approach is that every individual must look at himself.”

Following the Rav’s remarks, emotional chapters of Tehillim were recited by noted baal tefillah Rabbi Ben Zion Weissman as the crowd joined in heartfelt cries and prayers for the mohalim and for the annulment of the decree.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)