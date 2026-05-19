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“The Blood Libel Failed:” Amit Segal In Unprecedented Attack On Attorney General

Amit Segal. (Screenshot/Channel 12); Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara (Knesset Channel/Screenshot)

Channel 12 journalist Amit Segal excoriated Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara in a video he published under the headline: “The Blood Libel Failed.”

Referring to Baharav-Miara’s scandulous actions in an attempt to thwart the appointment of Roman Gofman as Mossad chief, Segal said: “She led the protest headquarters against the appointment of Roman Gofman. She worked against him, leaked information about him, and lied about him. In the end, she also lost.”

In a post on his Telegram channel, Segal added: “The attorney general read the affidavit, realized it was against her position, and rushed to pull tricks to prevent Netanyahu from reading it. Conduct unbecoming of an opposition party chairwoman.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

2 Responses

  1. Why one stupid woman controls the Usraeli government is a result of their secular lefty Israeli mentality. They lock up religious soldiers who refuse to cut their hair during sfira but allow trans and gays and girls in the army. This is all part of the indoctrination program in the army to destroy the passion for Torah Judaism. Forcing girls into tanks with religious soldiers. This is the real objective of tziyonim. Yes the goyim hate Zionist because of the Jew in them and the religious Jews hate Zionism because of the goy in them.

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