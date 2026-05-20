Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Tennessee to Pay $835K to Man Jailed Over Facebook Post About Charlie Kirk

FILE - An attendee holds a poster of Charlie Kirk during a Turning Point USA rally, Sept. 30, 2025, in Logan, Utah. (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett, File)

Tennessee officials will pay $835,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a man who was jailed for more than a month over a Facebook post he made about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

While many people across the U.S. lost their jobs over social media comments about Kirk’s death, Larry Bushart’s case stood out as a rare instance in which such online speech led to criminal prosecution. The 61-year-old retired police officer spent 37 days behind bars before authorities dropped the felony charge against him in October.

During his time in jail, Bushart lost his postretirement job and missed his wedding anniversary and the birth of his granddaughter, according to a federal lawsuit Bushart filed in December against Perry County, its sheriff and the investigator who obtained the arrest warrant.

“I am pleased my First Amendment rights have been vindicated,” Bushart said in a statement announcing the settlement Wednesday. “The people’s freedom to participate in civil discourse is crucial to a healthy democracy. I am looking forward to moving on and spending time with my family.”

Perry County Mayor John Carroll did not immediately respond to a Wednesday message left with his office seeking an interview.

Bushart was arrested in September after he refused to take down Facebook memes that joked about Kirk’s killing, which had prompted an outpouring of grief among conservatives, including in Perry County, which is near Bushart’s home and which held a candlelight vigil.

The meme Bushart posted that prompted his arrest read: “This seems relevant today…” and featured President Donald Trump and the words, “We have to get over it.” That quote, the meme explained, was said by Trump in 2024 after a school shooting at Iowa’s Perry High School.

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems told news outlets that most of Bushart’s “hate memes” were lawful free speech, but residents were alarmed by the school shooting post, fearing Bushart was threatening a local school, also called Perry County High School, even though Weems said he knew the meme referred to a school in Iowa.

“Investigators believe Bushart was fully aware of the fear his post would cause and intentionally sought to create hysteria within the community,” Weems said in a statement to The Tennessean last year.

Bushart’s bail was set at $2 million before he was released as the case drew national attention.

“It’s in times of turmoil and heightened tensions that our national commitment to free speech is tested the most,” said Cary Davis, an attorney for the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, which helped represent Bushart. “When government officials fail that test, the Constitution exists to hold them accountable. Our hope is that Larry’s settlement sends a message to law enforcement across the country: Respect the First Amendment today, or be prepared to pay the price tomorrow.”

(AP)

One Response

  1. Regardless to his winning the court case, anybody who can make jokes about peaceful people being murdered is a TERRIBLE PERSON!!!

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Trump Says U.S. in “Final Stages” of Iran Talks; Israel Deeply Concerned About It

“Crushing Blows”: Iran Threatens To Take The War Global And Hit “In Places You Cannot Imagine” If Fighting Resumes

MURDERER ARRESTED: Man Who Killed Bnei Brak Yungerman Inside Chazon Ish Kollel Taken Into Custody

Trump Says He’s “In No Hurry” On Iran Deal, Declares Netanyahu “Will Do Whatever I Want”

HORROR IN BNEI BRAK: Avreich Stabbed And Murdered While Learning INSIDE Chazon Ish Kollel

🚨 Ben-Gvir Taunts Gaza Flotilla Activists, Causing Diplomatic Crisis And Coalition Clash

Bill Dissolving The 25th Knesset Passes Preliminary Reading

UAE Says Drones That Targeted Its Nuclear Power Plant Were Fired From Iraq

Ben Gurion Airport Expected to Remain Open Even If War With Iran Resumes

Report: US, Israel Planned to Restore Ahmadinejad to Power in Iran