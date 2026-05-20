SEARCH FOR MISSING TORONTO TEEN CONTINUES AS CHAVERIM TEAMS JOIN MASSIVE EFFORT



SEARCH IN TORONTO CONTINUES: Chaverim of Rockland Search & Rescue teams have been on the ground in Toronto since Tuesday morning assisting in the search for 14-year-old Esti, who has been missing since Friday night after last being seen near Earl Bales Park at approximately 11:30 PM. Esti is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, a medium-slim build, and standing approximately 5’2”. Additional volunteers continue arriving as teams comb through hours of surveillance footage and follow up on possible clues alongside local askonim, Hatzoloh, Shomrim, and emergency personnel.