BORO PARK: Three Jewelry Scammers Arrested After Joint Boro Park and Flatbush Shomrim Investigation

Three individuals involved in a jewelry scam operation were arrested Thursday afternoon following an investigation by Flatbush Shomrim and an apprehension effort by Boro Park Shomrim.

The investigation began Thursday when Flatbush Shomrim received a hotline call regarding an attempted jewelry scam on East 12th Street. Volunteers obtained surveillance footage from the area and were able to identify the suspect vehicle and obtain its license plate number, which was immediately entered into Shomrim’s alert system.

Later in the day, the vehicle resurfaced in Boro Park and was quickly spotted by Boro Park Shomrim volunteers. Within moments of receiving the alert, volunteers located the vehicle and began monitoring its movements. A short time later, the suspects carried out another scam in the neighborhood.

Boro Park Shomrim maintained surveillance while coordinating with the NYPD, ultimately leading officers to stop the vehicle and take all three suspects into custody on 53rd Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues.

During the arrest, officers recovered jewelry believed to be connected to the scam operation. Sources told YWN that the suspects were wanted by multiple NYPD precincts investigating similar incidents throughout Brooklyn and Queens.

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(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)