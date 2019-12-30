Archaeological Dig At Yavneh Discovers Stash of Gold Coins On Chanukah





A large stash of gold coins was found during archaeological excavations in Yavneh last week during Chanukah. The excavations were being conducted by the Israel Antiquities Authority in preparation for a new neighborhood that is to be built in the city at the request of the Israel Lands Authority.

The coins were found in a broken clay jug which dated back to the early Islamic period. The jug was found in what researchers have determined is an industrial area that was active for several hundred years. According to reports in the Israeli media, esearchers are suggesting that the cash was part of a personal cache held by one of the artisans who worked in the industrial area.

Liat Nadav-Ziv, co-director of the excavation who was working together with Dr. Elie Haddad on the excavation said: “I was in the middle of cataloging a large number of artifacts we found during the excavations when all of a sudden I heard shouts of joy.”

“I ran towards the shouting and saw Marc Molkondov, a veteran archaeologist of the Israel Antiquities Authority approaching me excitedly. We quickly followed him to the field where we were surprised at the sight of the treasure. This is without a doubt a unique and exciting find especially during the Chanukah holiday”.

Dr. Robert Kool, an expert on ancient coins at the Israel Antiquities Authority reported that the coins belong to the early Abbasid Period (9th century CE).“The hoard includes coins that are rarely found in Israel. These are gold dinars issued by the Aghlabid dynasty that ruled in North Africa, in the region of modern Tunisia, on behalf of the Abbasid Caliphate centered in Bagdad. Without a doubt this is a wonderful Chanukah present for us,” concluded Dr. Kool.

