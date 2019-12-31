FROM THE MALBAG: Self-Defense Training In Brooklyn For Bnei Torah





Krav Maga is a self-defense system developed for the IDF based on techniques sourced from boxing, wrestling, aikido, judo and karate. It is known for its focus on real-world situations and extreme efficiency at disarming an attacker.

As a concerned Flatbush resident, I contacted the Krav Maga Academy in the City regarding the possibility of creating a specialized program for the community.

The Founder and chief instructor of the Academy is Matan Gavish, a former Krav Maga officer for a special-ops unit in the IDF. Matan has trained US Navy Seals, US Army Rangers and is actively working with NYPD Tactical Training Unit in design, practice and implementation of Krav Maga for the New York Police Academy. He brings over 15 years of military, law enforcement and civilian training experience, and his training style has been featured in National Geographic, CBS, FOX, Anderson Cooper, the British BBC, Shape Magazine, New York Times, Woman’s Day, and the Washington Post.

His Academy is willing to come to Flatbush to train individuals interested in self-defense, in a location and atmosphere appropriate for bnei Torah.

The program would be serious, lasting roughly three months. Participants to the program will gain a heightened sense of awareness on the street and real-life tools to disable people with knives and other dangerous weapons.

If you are interested, please reach out to kmflatbush@gmail.com.

