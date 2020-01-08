Israeli Post Office Sued For Prioritizing Amazon Packages





A lawsuit in the amount of $14.5 Million was filed against the post office on Sunday by small business owners in Israel for prioritizing Amazon packages over packages from other senders. The lawsuit was a class-action suit and was filed in the District Court in Haifa.

Mordechai Alon, owner of an online auction business was the person who filed the suit on his own behalf and on behalf of other small business owners. Alon claims that the delivery of packages that are not from Amazon has suffered tremendously due to the priority placed on delivering Amazon packages. In an interview that ALon conducted with The Marker, he told them that he has more than a dozen examples of packages which he sent by two-day delivery that were either delivered late or not at all. According to Alon, more than 100,000 business owners have had similar problems since Amazon started free shipping to Israel.

The Israel Post Office responded to The Marker and said: “The claim has not yet arrived at our offices. When it arrives, we will examine it and respond within the court system.”

Amazon launched a Hebrew-language website and simultaneously offered free shipping from the United States website to anywhere in Israel on orders above $49. The offer led to a surge of orders that are still taking place but peaked during the recent holiday season.

