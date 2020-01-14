Abie Rottenberg and Shlomo Simcha Sing For ALS Patient Rabbi Hurwitz





Rabbi Yitzy Hurwitz, the tzadik from California, has been suffering with ALS for years. He has been a source of inspiration to thousands despite his tremendous challenges.

Tall and trim, with broad shoulders and a wide smile, Yitzy Hurwitz, the 42 year-old Chabad rabbi, was nursing big plans for his community in Temecula when he began having trouble speaking. It took months of tests to rule out other possibilities before a diagnosis of ALS was confirmed. Also known as Lou Gherig’s disease, ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord.

This evening at Reb Yitzi bedside singers Abie Rottenberg and Shlomo Simcha will be having an amazing Kumzits – which will be streamed right here – live on YWN!

Reb Yitzi because of his medical situation has mounting medical expenses and with no income and 7 children, the bill's keep piling up. Please open your generous heart and help this most amazing person and his beautiful family.

Wishing Reb Yitzi a complete Refuah Shelayma and the coming of Moshiach now.

