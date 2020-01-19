Mike Huckabee: Sin Of Anti-Semitism Must Be Condemned And Fought By People Of All Faiths





There is a huge price to pay if we have not learned from the sins of our past.

As we approach the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz – the Nazi concentration camp where more than 1 million people were murdered – anti-Semitism has hit a high not seen since the Holocaust.

Every day I learn of another anti-Semitic attack against my Jewish brothers and sisters. And it both sickens and angers me.

It is incumbent on each of us to ensure history never repeats itself. As an American and Christian, freedom of religion is close to my heart.

It’s tragic that many Jews today are afraid to practice their faith openly for fear of being targets of anti-Semitic hate. A disproportionate number of anti-Semitic attacks have been perpetrated upon Orthodox Jews – targets who “look” Jewish.

No person should be singled out for violence for the simple practice of any faith. And Jews should be free to dress as their religion dictates without fear of attack by cowards filled with hate and little else.

