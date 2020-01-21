Stolen Car Of Chareidi Political’s Strategist Disappears Into Arab Village Within 15 Minutes





The car of Yareach Toker, a Chareidi media consultant and Degel HaTorah’s political strategist, was stolen from his home in the neighborhood of Har Shmuel in Givat Zev on Sunday night at 8 p.m.

Toker noticed the thief as he was driving away and tried to chase after him to no avail. He quickly checked the Ituran (GPS tracking app to locate stolen vehicles) where the car was and saw that the thief had driven the car into the Arab village of Qalandiya in north Jerusalem.

“They stole my car outside my home,” Toker wrote. “I can see on Ituran that the driver is in the village of Qalandiya. The police say that there’s nothing to do. It’s insane – I can see on the app how he’s driving freely.”

Later, Toker posted a screenshot of the thief’s face from the security cameras. “This is the sleazeball who brazenly stole my car at 8 p.m. without blinking an eye. The car was in Ramallah within 15 minutes and vanished.”

“I’m frustrated,” Toker told Kikar H’Shabbos. “I see the thief on live broadcast fleeing in my car. Ituran didn’t answer its hotline for 20 -30 minutes. The police sent officers to the wrong location. And when the car is already in Qalandiya, the police told me they can’t enter there despite the fact that the exact location can be seen. Currently, all types of private parties are trying to rescue the car.”

Israel Police responded by stating: “Contrary to what was claimed, police forces immediately began extensive searches upon receiving the report, technological means were utilized and contact was maintained with the car owner by phone – all in an effort to locate [the car].”

Overnight on Sunday, the saga continued as insurance agent Yossi Rafaeli, tried to aid Toker through private connections with ties to the Palestinian Authority. They conducted extensive searches in Arab villages in the PA to locate the car but were unsuccessful.

A video shows a number of Israelis entering Ramallah accompanied by PA security forces in an attempt to locate the stolen vehicle. They tried to track the car through the installed Ituran device but the thief had apparently disconnected the device an hour earlier, dropped it on the outskirts of Ramallah and disappeared with the car.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








