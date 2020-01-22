Charidy Announces Winners Of Ducks In A Row $60K Matching Grant Competition [VIDEO]





Three passionate, altruistic nonprofits have been selected in Charidy’s $60K “Ducks in a Row” matching grant competition. With initial contestants representing social welfare, education, religious and spiritual centers, the line-up was fierce. Each organization possessed an immediate and necessary impact for their communities.

Winners were chosen not only for their drive, but for demonstrating traits that would give them their best shot at succeeding in a crowdfunding campaign―such as efficiency, reach, sustainable growth, and positive footprint and, above all, an active donor body (with a big heart).

Third prize―a free, all-encompassing crowdfunding campaign―was awarded to Nevut. Led by Ari Abramowitz, Nevut is dedicated to empowering Lone Soldier veterans by providing career advancement, mentorship programs, wellness initiatives, as well as community and connection events. Since winning, the organization has successfully completed their first ever crowdfunding campaign, raising over $100,000.

Second prize―a $15,000 grant―was awarded to Friendship Circle of Charlotte and Zabs Place. The money will help fund an inclusive fun zone for children and teens with special needs to enjoy with their typically-developing peers. With a focus on fun and friendship for all, the Friendship Circle Fun Zone is unlike any other in the area, and is home to therapeutic and educational play spaces for all abilities.

Grand Prize―a $25,000 matching grant―was won by Challenge Aspen. Committed to impacting lives through year-round adaptive experiences, Challenge Aspen pioneers life-changing opportunities for individuals with cognitive and/or physical disabilities. Activities are designed to redefine limits, recognize abilities, and transfer newfound courage to everyday life.

Redefining limits has been central to the Charidy vision since inception, as expressed by its CEO, Yehuda Gurwitz. “Our goal is to help non profit organizations realize that the impossible is possible.”

He added, “This competition has been about pushing past perceived limitations and stepping out of the proverbial comfort zone. It’s only fitting that this competition was spearheaded by Eli Nash, the first philanthropist who really embraced this idea as a personal, and global, mission.”

When asked what it means to have one’s “ducks in a row,” Nash explained, “It’s being able to commit to the goal in all ways. Failure is not an option. As a matcher, I want to see commitment from smaller donors. So as a non profit, it’s essential to have all of those tools in place to attract donors. This shows me that there’s buy in.”

This amazing opportunity was made possible by the generous support of Eli and Fraida Nash and the Meromim Foundation. Charidy and Nash have both expressed their desire to make this grant available again next year.

